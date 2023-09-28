Ohio’s poultry producers resilient through challenges

By Matt Reese

In a constantly evolving set of broad factors impacting Ohio’s egg, chicken and turkey production, resilient poultry producers continue to adjust, innovate and collaborate accordingly to maintain a viable industry in the state.

“We’re not price makers, we’re price takers in our industry. All of the input costs fluctuate. Feed is our largest input cost and the second would be labor,” said Sandra Lausecker, Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) president. “We adjust as the economics need adjusting.”

The ups and downs of egg prices and input costs, challenges with finding labor and concerns with bird health were all topics of discussion at the OPA annual meeting and Celebration Banquet in September. The ever-present risk of potentially devastating high path avian influenza (HPAI) and issues with coryza, a potentially fatal poultry respiratory disease, continue to be top of mind for Ohio’s egg, chicken and turkey producers.

“In 2023, OPA led the charge to continue an industry-wide effort to prevent HPAI and stop the spread of coryza.… Continue reading