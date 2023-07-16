Ohio’s sweet heritage: Evolution of ice cream 

By Jake Zajkowski, OCJ field reporter

In just about every town in Ohio, where ice cream shops seem to dot each street corner, Ohioans share a special connection with this beloved frozen treat. As we celebrate National Ice Cream Month, it presents an opportunity not only to indulge in a weekly ice cream run but also to reflect upon the significant history of ice cream in the state.

“Ohio played a prominent role in ice cream manufacturing,” Dr. John Lindamood said. “When I began working in extension, there were 425 dairy plants in the state of Ohio, with specialty ice cream products leading the sales.

Dr. John Lindamood, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition, whose tenure at Ohio State University spanned 40 years, witnessed a pivotal era of innovation in the ice cream industry as a dairy foods extension agent.

Ohio proudly claims credit for several iconic ice cream inventions, including the ice cream drumstick, pioneered by Ohio State, the Klondike bar from Isaly’s Dairy Company in Mansfield, and the Good Humor brand, which initiated the first-ever treat delivery service across suburban America.… Continue reading