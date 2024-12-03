Ohio’s tradition of excellence continues at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

The National FFA Convention & Expo, the largest annual event organized by the National FFA Organization, gathers FFA members, advisors, supporters, and industry leaders nationwide each fall. It celebrates members’ achievements through sessions, workshops, a career expo, and various leadership activities. The convention is also the national stage for competitions, where members demonstrate the skills and knowledge they’ve gained through FFA.

This year, Ohio had a strong presence at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo, which was held from Oct. 23 to 26 in Indianapolis.

Jennings elected to National FFA office

Luke Jennings of the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter was elected as the 2024-2025 National FFA Secretary. Jennings is the 36th National FFA Officer from Ohio, the highest total of any state.

Haney named American Star

Landon Haney of the Arcanum-MVCTC FFA Chapter was named the American Star in Agribusiness. FFA’s lessons and mentorship helped Haney establish his successful business, Haney’s Mowing and Landscaping, LLC, while still in high school.… Continue reading