Ohio’s Victory Garden program returns for 2022

he Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio State University Extension offices are kicking off the third year of the Ohio Victory Gardens program. Due to high demand, the program is expanding to include 42 counties, up from 25 counties last year. Thousands of seed sample kits will be available for free to the public to get people planting.

"In the third year of our Victory Gardens program, we are proud of the ground we have covered in reigniting Ohioans' love for backyard gardening, while lifting people's spirits and re-teaching an important life skill of growing your own food," said Dorothy Pelanda, Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. "We've gone from distributing 3,000 seed kits in six counties in 2020 to distributing more than 20,000 free seed kits in 42 counties across the state this year. Next year, we plan to expand again to reach even more Ohioans who want to grow a Victory Garden."