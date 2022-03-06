On the Farm STEM expands to dairy

Building on the success of the On the Farm STEM Beef experiences, the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is expanding its free professional development lineup to include an immersive program focusing on dairy.

At the first-ever On the Farm STEM Dairy event, teams of science educators will travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to see firsthand how science is brought to life through the food production system. They will meet with local dairy farmers, researchers, nutritionists and veterinarians to learn how animals are cared for and how technology and innovative practices are advancing sustainability.

“The Foundation is thrilled to offer another opportunity for outstanding science educators to experience farming up close, and we are looking forward to featuring another type of animal agriculture in our programming,” said Daniel Meloy, executive director of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. “On the Farm STEM is an excellent opportunity for teachers and classroom leaders to see how agriculture can fit into their existing curriculum and illustrate how they can encourage students to explore where their food comes from.”… Continue reading