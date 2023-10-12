One pot meals combine food and fun

By Shelly Detwiler

It was the summer of ’85. Tables were set, lobsters were boiled, sides were steaming, and the beautiful Lake Champlain provided the ambiance. A lobster boil was happening on the lakeside of North Hero House, North Hero Island, Vt. As a 20-year-old living the dream spending the summer in Vermont, it was my intro to the one pot dinner and a show experience. What an experience it was! It combined my love of entertaining, food and social all wrapped into one. It was food culture at its finest and I was in love.

Back in the day, these one pot meals were created as an easy way to feed a crowd with whatever you had on hand regionally. Today these regional feasts are one pot meals on steroids — part experience, part meal. Typically, these boils, bakes and roasts are made with seafood but take a look at the cowboy version as well.