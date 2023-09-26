One year of 988

By Bridget Britton, Behavioral Health Program Coordinator for Ohio State University Extension

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In September of 2023, there was a milestone marking one year since the launch of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Nationwide. This switch allowed for youth and adults to go from memorizing a 1-800 number to the easy-to-remember 988.

What is 988?

Think the equivalent of 911 only 988.Simply call, text, or chat 988 when you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health challenge or thoughts of suicide.A mental health professional will answer the call and it is completely anonymous, available 24/7.

What have the benefits been?

Almost 5 million people have contacted the line in the last year, 2 million more than the previous one.The average answer time went from 2 minutes and 39 seconds to 41 seconds.There are specialized options for Veterans, Spanish subnetwork, and LGBTQI youth.