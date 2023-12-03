Online CCA course

By Nick Baumer, Ohio State University Extension

The Ohio State University Extension Agronomic Crops Team has developed an online, self-paced course for Certified Crop Advisers to earn CEU credits.

The course is designed as a series of eight video, each with a five-question quiz. Up to four CEU credits can be earned upon successful completion of all eight modules and quizzes with a passing score. The course is open until March 31, 2024 with a cost of $45.

CCAs can access the course by going to go.osu.edu/ccapd.

Questions about the course can be asked by emailing [email protected].