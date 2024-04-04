Online Food Business Central launched by OSU Extension

Are you a home baker ready to sell your baked goods? Maybe you’re a farmer looking for value-added opportunities for crops you’ve grown or livestock you’ve raised? Or maybe you’re an entrepreneur aiming to use local agricultural products to make value-added foods to sell?

If so, then the new Food Business Central online course offered by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) can help equip you with the knowledge and strategies to launch a successful farm-raised or home-based food business in Ohio.

Created by Ohio State University Extension educators and specialists in family and consumer sciences (FCS), the online course is designed to serve as a centralized hub to connect participants to information and resources regarding all types of food products they might want to make and sell, said Emily Marrison, OSU Extension educator, FCS, and course development team member.

"This course is designed for anyone wanting to start a packaged food business," she said.