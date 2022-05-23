Online Ohio CCA pre-course now available

By Lee Beers, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Are you interested in becoming a Certified Crop Adviser (CCA), but are intimidated by the exams? You should consider attending the Ohio CCA Pre-Exam Preparation Course offered by Ohio State University Extension. This online course will be available May 16 through Sept. 30, 2022 and will allow you to study and progress at your own pace.

This course will provide an overview of the CCA program, and help you prepare for the test by covering basic principles in the four competency areas – nutrient management, soil and water management, pest management, and crop management. Even if you are not considering the CCA program, this class is a great basic agronomy course that any farmer, ag retailer, or anyone working with field crops will find valuable.

For more information about the CCA program, visit https://www.certifiedcropadviser.org/about-program

Course contact:

Greg LaBarge, CCA

Ohio State University Extension

[email protected]… Continue reading