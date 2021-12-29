Only YOU can prevent the spread of “free” storage

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week beans rallied on fund buying due in part to weather concerns in South America. After the 3-day holiday weekend, price direction will be largely dependent on weather forecasts and if funds want to keep buying.

Some are suggesting that Brazil’s yields have been reduced 2% due to lack of rain in the southern part of the country. However, even a 4% yield reduction would still match Brazil’s record crop produced last year. Plus, 70% of Brazil’s growing area is receiving adequate or better than normal moisture. Therefore, with what we know today, it may be a stretch to expect total production to drop below last year’s levels.

Technical analysis suggests futures have turned bullish as beans closed above $13, and some suggest continued dry weather in South America may send prices to $14. However, if next week's weather forecasts include precipitation the market could pull back and technicals could suddenly look bearish again.