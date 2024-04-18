OPA calling for nominations to 2025-2026 American Egg Board

The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) is accepting suggestions for nominations to serve on the 2025-2026 American Egg Board (AEB), which is U.S. egg farmer’s link to consumers in communicating the value of the incredible egg. AEB is seeking an ethnically diverse group of candidates. Appointed members will serve a two-year term.

“Serving on the American Egg Board is a unique opportunity to assist in furthering AEB’s mission to increase demand for eggs nationwide,” said Jim Chakeres, OPA executive vice president. “Working with egg farming partners nationally to further our commitment to provide wholesome eggs for Ohioans and the rest of the country is a distinct privilege.”

To be eligible for nomination, individuals must be producers or representatives of producers and they must own more than 75,000 laying hens. Producers who own 75,000 or less hens are eligible provided they have not applied for exemption and are paying assessments to AEB.

The Board is appointed by the U.S.… Continue reading