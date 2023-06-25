OPC bringing the bacon

On behalf of all the state’s pork producers, the Ohio Pork Council (OPC) is again partnering with a community-based nonprofit to further demonstrate how much its members are dedicated to bringing high-quality, nutrient-dense protein to those in need. A $2,000 donation from OPC to the SAME Café in Toledo has been used to purchase many pounds of ground pork and bacon, allowing thousands of people in Northwest Ohio to get access to the protein at no cost.

“Donations like this from the Ohio Pork Council are a lifeline to us,” said Rori Quinonez, Executive Director of SAME Café. “We don’t get a lot of high-quality animal protein for our kitchen to use for our meals, so this is an amazing gift for us to use to feed those in need in the Toledo area.”

While giving back to the state's rural and urban communities is a regular part of the OPC's Pork Power initiative, it is even more critical during uncertain economic times that are affecting so many Ohioans.