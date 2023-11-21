Operation Evergreen again sending trees to troops

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio Christmas Tree Association (OCTA) are partnering once again to send American troops stationed in Kuwait 75 Ohio-grown Christmas trees. Operation Evergreen is an annual event that was held at ODA’s Reynoldsburg campus and organized by OCTA.

“Our servicemen and women deserve the best,” said Brian Baldridge, ODA Director. “Everything our farmers grow is first-rate and that includes Christmas trees. I am proud of the contribution both Ohio growers and ODA are making to ensure military members get a piece of home for the holidays.”

The trees are donated by Ohio Christmas tree growers and checked by ODA nursery inspectors before being sent to soldiers serving in the armed forces. Trees received a phytosanitary certificate for international shipment and will be delivered to troops. In addition, decorations were donated by local schools, churches, and veterans’ groups, ensuring the military units receiving the packages will have all that is needed to celebrate the holidays.… Continue reading