Optimize yield by soil testing

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Nester Ag has been consulting on about 200,000 acres in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana since 1992. All that data drives their soil test recommendations. Clint Nester and his team start by soil testing, determine nutrient rates, variable apply nutrients and then evaluate crop yields. They follow the 4R’s (Right Source of fertilizer, Right Rate, Right Place, and Right Time). By following the fundamentals, they strive for optimal yields with the highest profit margin while protecting the environment (improve water quality).

Soil testing can be done in many ways. They emphasize getting core samples that are representative. Some farmers and retailers' sample by soil type, 2.5-acre grids, or zones. Nester's use zone soil sampling, taking numerous representative soil samples down to 6.67 inches. Zones allow for good N-P-K soil recommendations, help determine pH and lime levels, starter fertilizer rates, side-dress N rates, hybrid selection, and even crop population levels.