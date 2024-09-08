The 2024 Organic Farming Conference will be held Nov. 7 and 8 at the Mt. Hope Event Center.

The Organic Farming Conference was started as a way for organic-minded people to gather and share ideas and stories about their farms and practices. It provides a chance to learn new things and about the many tools for organic farming.

This is the ninth year for the conference and once again there will be many knowledgeable presenters. Troy Hinke and Ben Ice will talk on the importance of healthy soils, Jim Gardiner, Thomas Heckman and Vernon (Shorty) Hochstetler on dairy and beef, Jeff Frank (CEO of Organic Valley) will expound on applying business sense for profitability, while local speakers will share tips on diversifying the family farm, the backyard orchard and more.

Panels focused on applying the "lean" method, passing the farm to the next generation, and creating habitat for nature will be offered as well.