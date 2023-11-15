OSA and OSCF undergraduate and graduate scholarship opportunities

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA), the membership and policy arm for Ohio soybean farmers, is offering one $1,000 scholarship to students of any major with a passion for the soybean industry. The scholarship will be applied to the 2024-2025 school year. Applicants must be a full-time student at college, university or a technical school who have completed 15 hours of credit and must be able to provide proof of legal residency in Ohio.

Those who apply must also have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and must be a child or grandchild of an OSA member or be a Student and Young Adult Member themselves (SYA membership is $10). Applications open on Monday, October 23, 2023and must be completed by Friday, January 12, 2024, at 11:59 pm EST.

Contact Eric Robinson at [email protected] with any questions.… Continue reading