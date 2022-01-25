OSHA withdraws vaccine mandate

On Jan. 25, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration withdrew its emergency vaccine mandate order for businesses with 100 or more employees that was issued on Nov. 5, 2021.

“Our case was about the limits of power, not about the vaccine. Today, the President of the United States bowed to the rule of law, even if it was forced upon him,” said Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General. “It will not be the last time.”

Yost led a coalition of 27 attorneys general in seeking an immediate stay of the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by OSHA. The decision to withdraw by OSHA follows a decision earlier this month by the United States Supreme Court to uphold Yost’s request for a stay of the vaccine mandate. … Continue reading