OSIA recognized distinguished services award winners

The Ohio Sheep Improvement and Ohio Sheep and Wool Program present distinguished service awards to people who have served the Ohio sheep industry. This year the groups recognized 3 people who have term-limited in 2022 on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors and deserve recognition for their contributions to the Ohio Sheep Industry. They are:

• Scott Peters, Darke County — Peters has served on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors for the past 9 years, and is term-limited as of the end of 2022.

• Dale Duerr, Tuscarawas County — Duerr has served on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors for the past 9 years and is term-limited as of the end of 2022.

• Ross Larue, Pickaway County — Larue of Ashville, Ohio has served on the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors for the past 9 years, and is term-limited as of the end of 2022. … Continue reading