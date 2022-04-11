OSU Animal Health and Handling Certificate Program 

Are you interested in gaining hands-on experience working with cattle and calves in key management areas? Faculty at The Ohio State University are offering a two-day in-person program for farm owners and employees that aim to provide marketable skills for participants while promoting the health and welfare of dairy animals.

Learn about proper drug administration, low-stress animal handling, dehorning, record keeping and residue avoidance, and clinical examinations. The course will be on May 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Lunch and materials are provided. Cost is $50 per family/farm and additional farm participants may register for $25. The course will be held at the CFAES Wooster Krauss Dairy (2250 Oil City Rd., Wooster, OH 44691). Please email Shaun Wellert at [email protected] to register by April 15. … Continue reading