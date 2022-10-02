OSU Dean’s Charity Steer show final tally for charity is $247,148

The donations are in and an impressive $247,148 was raised by the Dean’s Charity Steer Show for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Ohio.

Held Aug. 2 at the Ohio State Fair’s Cooper Arena, the show far surpassed all expectations.

“This wonderful event brings people together to celebrate communities, agriculture, and children,” said Cathann A. Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) who serves as host for the event.

The event is focused on youth who benefit from the Ronald McDonald House, which is the sole beneficiary of the funds, as well as the 4-H youth who provide their expertise and steers for the event. 4-H is the youth development program of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences through OSU Extension.

“Every dollar we raised means families can stay together only steps away from their hospitalized child during one of the most stressful times of their lives,” Kress said. … Continue reading