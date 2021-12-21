OSU Extension Farm Financial Management School

Ohio State University Extension is pleased to offer the Farm Financial Management School once again in 2022. This six-session course will cover topics such as, but not limited to, mission statements, balance sheets, enterprise budgets and cost of production, family living expenses and financial ratios.

The course will meet every Tuesday beginning on Jan. 11 and concluding on Feb. 15. Each session will run from 6:30 to 9:30 in the evening at the Wayne County Administration Building (428 W. Liberty St., Wooster, OH 44691) in the second-floor meeting room. The cost to attend is $50 per person. Each person will receive a binder full of handouts and presentations and a light meal each evening. Please call 330-264-8722 to register by Jan. 4. … Continue reading