OSU home for Starlet’s George Washington Carver Science Park Terrestrial Laboratory

The Ohio State University will serve as the lead partner for the first-ever science park devoted to space research. Voyager Space announced today it has selected a proposal from the university, the State of Ohio, JobsOhio, and One Columbus (“Team Ohio”) to host the terrestrial analog of the George Washington Carver Science Park (GWCSP) at Ohio State. The analog laboratory will be a replica of the Starlab space station science park and allows researchers to test missions and conduct parallel experiments on the ground.

The GWCSP, established by Voyager and its operating company Nanoracks, is a core element of Starlab, the companies' future commercial space station. In December 2021, Voyager and Nanoracks won a $160 million Space Act Agreement from NASA to design Starlab as part of their Commercial Destination Free Flyers (CDFF) project. The GWCSP is the world's first-ever science park in space, operating today on the International Space Station.