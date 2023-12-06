OSU livestock judging team finishes strong in successful season

The Livestock Judging Team at the Ohio State University wrapped up its 2023 season at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) in Louisville. Seniors Ryan Michael, Morgan Price, Sarah Belmonte, Ellie Shaw, Dawson Osborn and Stephen Parthemore — all animal sciences majors — left NAILE as the 13th High Team in the senior college competition.

Other notable fall finishes for the team include second High Team overall (first in placings, second in reasons) at the Purdue Boilermaker Classic, third High Team (High Team in swine) at the Keystone International Livestock Exposition in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and 12th High Team overall at the American Royal in Kansas City.

Ryan Michael also placed in the top 20, earning the position of 19th High Individual overall with placings of 16th in cattle and 20th in swine.

Michael served as a key contributor to his team's success throughout the season with multiple top 10 finishes, including third High Individual overall at the Purdue Boilermaker Classic and second High Individual overall at Keystone.