OSU’s Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity celebrating 100 years

Alpha Gamma Sigma Alumni will converge on The Ohio State University campus the weekend of July 15 for a “once in a lifetime” celebration of over 100 years of success. Members from all across the Midwest will enjoy a City Barbeque banquet followed by a brief program, then music and dancing. A cash bar will open at 5:30, followed by dinner at 6:30. The 4-H Center on the OSU campus is the party location at 2201 Fred Taylor Drive.

The AGS House, at 1918 Indianola Avenue, was completely renovated in 2014. It will be open for free tours from 11:00 until 1:00 pm, followed by the Annual Meeting back at the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center.

Golfers can participate in a Celebratory Scramble event at the Bent Tree course in Delaware on Friday July 14 at 1:30 pm. Awards will be handed out at a buffet dinner after the scramble.