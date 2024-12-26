Outdoors columnist pens award-winning book

Let’s Learn to Fish, a how-to book for kids by OCJ outdoors columnist Dan Armitage, was just awarded the Silver Medal in the Children’s category for the National Outdoor Book Awards.

Each year, the non-profit National Outdoor Book Awards (NOBA) Foundation honors outstanding writing and publishing in the outdoor field. With high standards of fairness and objectivity, the foundation has no connection to any publisher or publishing business. Winners are chosen by a panel of judges comprising educators, academics, book reviewers, authors, editors, and outdoor columnists from throughout the country.

Dan’s book helps children connect with nature by teaching them how to fish. Filled with engaging photos of kids in action, the skills-based book shows kids how to fish with easy-to-follow instructions, helpful diagrams, and clear explanations.

Step-by-step photos illustrate the basics of tackle from fishing with a simple line and cane pole to using a rod and reel.