Over $20,000 in scholarships awarded through the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation successfully hosted its Annual Meeting, Jan. 13, 2024, where they awarded over $20,000 in scholarships to students within the beef and agriculture industries. These scholarships are presented with the goal of developing future leaders who will pursue careers for the betterment of Ohio’s beef industry.

High school seniors and current college students enrolled in a two or four-year college or university studying a beef or agricultural related field were awarded scholarships.

Scholarships awarded are as follows:

Tagged for Greatness Scholarships

Four $1,000 scholarships were awarded through the Tagged for Greatness program. Proceeds are generated from the sale of Ohio beef specialty license plates sold at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) office.

The following individuals were awarded Tagged for Greatness Scholarships: Megan Garrison, Belmont County; Luke Jennings, Clermont County; Katelynn Wallace, Miami County; and Skyler Ward, Preble County.



Cattlemen’s Country Club Scholarships

Four $1,000 scholarships were awarded from funds raised at the Cattlemen's Country Club putt-putt golf course at the 2023 Ohio State Fair.