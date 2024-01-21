Over 30 Years of Conservation Innovation

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The Conservation Action Project (C.A.P.) was started over 30 years ago by a group of Northwest Ohio Farmers, OSU Extension Personnel, USDA, Soil and Water, and Natural Resources Conservation Staff along with local Agricultural Retailers, with the goal of studying and promoting new innovative concepts and agronomic production practices to farmer. C.A.P. geographically encompasses Paulding, Defiance, Williams, Henry, Fulton, Lucas and Wood Counties in the Maumee River Watershed. “C.A.P. focuses on a specific area and good practices that can help farmers and the environment,” said Alan Sundermeier, Executive Director of C.A.P.

An advantage that C.A.P has is that it can be adaptive and innovative and respond quickly to new opportunities. "We have gotten grants for local research and have outreach efforts that are ongoing. We are not trying to duplicate any existing programs. We want to be adaptive and look for new angles to solve local issues," said Sundermeire.