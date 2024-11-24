Over a half million dollars in emerging soybean pest research

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean check-off

The focus of North Central Soybean Research Program (NCSRP) is soybean production research and extension outreach. They invest soybean check-off funds in university research and extension programs to better understand and manage plant stressors that reduce soybean yield and profitability. NCSRP’s emphasis on enhancing and protecting soybean yield through genetics and agronomic practices contributes to soybean farmer success today and tomorrow. The project priorities are directed by farmer input from focus groups. The Ohio Soybean Council is a part of the NCSRP.

A three-year research project being funded by the NCSRP for over $571,000 at The Ohio State University, investigating emerging soybean pest problems and their significance to growers. The research team is led by Dr. Kelley Tilmon, OSU Extension Entomologist, and also participating on the team is Dr. Andy Michel, OSU Extension Entomologist, along with 16 other co-investigators from various land grant universities.… Continue reading