Overcoming challenges for top-end yield potential

Matt Hutcheson, CCA, Soybean Lead/Field Agronomist, Seed Consultants, Inc.

The 2024 growing season started off in a challenging way for eastern Corn Belt growers. Learning from these challenges and making sound management decisions throughout the remainder of the growing season will be critical to achieving top-end yield potential.

Although some growers were able to get crops planted early, wet weather caused delays in many areas. Field work was delayed due to patterns of wet weather and crops were not planted (or replanted) until the end of May. While early planting favors high yields, it does not guarantee them. Even with delayed planting growers can still achieve high yields depending on several other factors. The key to achieving top-end yield potential will be sound management decisions throughout the remainder of the growing season.

In addition to creating challenges early in the season, wet weather and saturated soils may cause some issues that will linger throughout the season.