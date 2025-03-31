OVMA honors awarded

The Ohio Veterinary Medicine Association (OVMA) awarded its highest honors, while its newest president assumed leadership during the association’s annual Midwest Veterinary Conference Feb. 20-22 in Columbus.

Dr. Liesa Stone, of Cedarville, was named OVMA’s 2024 Veterinarian of the Year, Dr. Kevin Corcoran, of Xenia, received the Distinguished Service Award and Dr. Michelle Harcha, of Grove City, received the president’s gavel from outgoing OVMA President Dr. Diana Cron.

Veterinarian of the Year is considered OVMA’s highest honor, and is bestowed annually to one individual in recognition of outstanding contributions to veterinary medicine.

Stone has served on the OVMA board of directors, including president in 2018, for over a decade. She has also served as president of the Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine alumni association, and has represented OVMA on the American Veterinary Medical Association’s house of delegates for the past 6 years.

Stone has worked for The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine's advancement team since 2012.