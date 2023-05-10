Part-Time Seasonal Job Opening at Ag Net Communications

Position: Media Specialist

Hours: Part-time Position – flexible hours – 10 hours a week

Pay: Based on experience

Location: Works remotely – home based

Deadline to apply: May 26, 2023

Start date: Immediately

Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net are looking for a highly detail oriented and organized individual to assist with website posts, graphic design and eNewsletter management. Ideal candidates should have some experience in Adobe Photoshop and InDesign; however, candidates without this experience may be considered.

Duties would include daily preparation of the content and advertisements in our eNewsletter Digital Dale, graphic design of digital and possibly print ads, and posting information to our website. Availability would be needed Sunday evening through Thursday evening from 4 to 5 p.m. to create the following day’s email newsletter. Other hours can be somewhat flexible if the needed work is completed by deadline.

This position is a temporary position for the summer; however, it is possible it could be extended.