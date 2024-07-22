Partners for Ohio Agriculture backing Becky for the win, and for RMHC at charity steer show

By Matt Reese

The hair has been clipped. The outfits have been coordinated. The celebrity exhibitor has been properly prepped.

The Partners for Ohio Agriculture team is gearing up for 2024 Dean’s Charity Steer Show, which will take place on Tuesday, July 30 at 2 p.m. in the Voinovich Livestock and Trade Center at the Ohio State Fair. The team includes the Jennings family from Clermont County, with exhibitor Kaylee Jennings showcasing her Chianina heifer, Becky. Dan Wagner, president and CEO of Farm Credit Mid-America, will be the celebrity exhibitor handling Becky during the event under the tutelage of Jennings. Joining them on team Partners for Ohio Agriculture are Nationwide, Ohio Farm Bureau, and Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal.

Jennings is very active in Ohio FFA and has grown up showing cattle goats and hogs. She said Becky is the perfect heifer for the show and that Wagner is ready for the task.… Continue reading