Partnerships continue nematode education for the second annual SCN Action Month

Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) continues to be the leading cause of soybean yield loss in North America. BASF Agricultural Solutions and The SCN Coalition have joined forces for the second consecutive year to promote SCN Action Month, a monthlong initiative to provide growers with the tools and information they need to defend against this devastating pest.

Throughout October, BASF will once again provide free soil test kits to the first 500 growers who request online by October 31.

“We’re finding there are still growers who either aren’t aware of SCN or just don’t believe they have it in their field,” said Troy Bauer, BASF Senior Field Technical Representative for Seed Treatment – Western Corn Belt. “Soil testing during the month of October is key to this effort. When growers know their numbers, they can make a solid management plan for next year.”

Dan Ory, a grower in Earlham, Iowa received a free soil test kit from the SCN Action Month campaign last year and was surprised by his results.… Continue reading