Pasture management in dry conditions

By Chris Zoller, Extension Educator, ANR, Tuscarawas County and Garth Ruff, Extension Field Specialist Beef Cattle

The some much-needed June rains brought some relief, Ohio has been showing up on the U.S. Drought Monitor already in 2023. With the potential for more dry conditions yet this summer and fall, there are management practices you can take to minimize damage to pastures, while maintaining cattle health and growth. Please consider the suggestions provided below if we continue to see dry conditions in 2023.

Do not overgraze. Plants require leaf area to capture sunlight to complete the photosynthesis process. Overgrazing will diminish available leaf area and impact root reserves needed to maintain plant growth.Depending upon forage species, plants should be approximately 8 inches to 10 inches tall before being grazed and follow the "take half, leave half" rule.Consider using temporary posts and fencing to reduce paddock size to improve utilization with more frequent pasture rotations.