New to pasture management? Join the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council for Pastures for Profit Mondays, Feb. 13, 27 and Mar. 13 at three eastern Ohio locations. Call 740-264-2212 to register or to learn more.

Pastures for Profit classes look at topics such as management intensive grazing, goal setting, improving soil fertility and forage growth, meeting animal needs, water quality, paddock design, grazing economics, and year-round grazing. Cost of the course is $55 per person, which covers meals for the 3 sessions and a course manual.

This Pastures for Profit Course is a partnership between the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council, USDA-NRCS, Ohio State University Extension, Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Ohio Dept. of Agriculture and the Eastern Ohio Grazing Council.… Continue reading