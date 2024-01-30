Pesticide Use Limitation Areas

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In September 2023 a federal district court approved a legal agreement with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to develop strategies to reduce harm to endangered species from the use of pesticides. As a part of the EPA strategies, they identified 27 federally threatened and endangered species that are vulnerable to pesticides, and proposed mitigation to protect them by minimizing or avoiding pesticide exposure. For each species being considered, the EPA has proposed a geographically specific mitigation using a pesticide use limitation area (PULA).

The EPA released a draft white paper for public comment. The white paper identified proposed mitigation measures that would be required. Agricultural commodity groups and agribusiness industry groups as well as environmental groups and other stakeholders submitted comments that are now being reviewed by the agency.

"The proposal that the EPA is looking to move forward regarding the Endangered Species Act (ESA) has received numerous comments from our organization and others in Ohio and nationally," said Brandon Kern, Director of Public Affairs and Issue Analysis for the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio Soybean Association.