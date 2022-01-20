Pharmacy loses in opioid case ruling

By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

Just this past November, a federal jury in Cleveland delivered the first jury verdict in an opioid case and the first verdict against a pharmacy. In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies reassured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to opioid pain relievers, and healthcare providers began to prescribe them at greater rates. Increased prescription of opioid medications led to widespread misuse of both prescription and non-prescription opioids before it became clear that these medications could indeed be highly addictive. In 2017, HHS declared a public health emergency.

All I know about the opioid epidemic I learned from Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic by Sam Quinones. I highly recommend this book that deftly recounts how a flood of prescription paid meds, along with black tar heroin from Nayaril, Mexico, transformed the once-vital blue-collar city of Portsmouth, Ohio and other American communities into heartlands of addiction.