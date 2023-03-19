Phosphorus BMP Field Day

By Paige Garrabrant, Ohio State University Extension

Nutrient runoff and algal blooms are a growing problem while fertilizer costs are at an all-time high. Best Management Practice (BMP) Field Day is an event to address these problems and offer solutions for farmers, students, and community members interested in attending. BMP Field Day is a full day event to learn more about Phosphorus usage, the environment, and strategies to save on fertilizer. BMP Field Day will be held in-person March 29 at the Secrest Welcome Center at the Ohio Agricultural Research & Development Center in Wooster, Ohio. Sign-in starts at 8:00 am, the event starts at 8:30 am, and ends at 4:00 pm.

This event is provided free for farmers, students, and community members because of generous sponsorship from the USDA NIFA and is co-hosted by Virginia Tech and The Ohio State University. Registration includes a free lunch and tour of OARDC field sites.… Continue reading