By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Pregnant women crave them, Peter Piper picked them, and Cleopatra even claimed them as a beauty secret. We are talking about pickles and plenty of them. The Pickle Packers Association’s website Ilovepickles.org states Americans eat over 2.5 billion pounds of pickles every year. That’s 20 billion pickles! American’s love their pickles. There are pickle of the month clubs, pickle festivals and the granddaddy of all festivals Picklesburgh!

The story begins in 2030 BC when cucumber seeds were brought from India to the Tigris River Valley in Mesopotamia, which is current day Turkey/Syria/Iran. They thrived, producing heaps and heaps of cukes. Pickling in a salt or brine bath was the easiest way to preserve the fruits of their labor, making pickles one of the first “fast” portable foods of the times. Pickles were taken on ships, horseback and even stored for the long winter months.… Continue reading