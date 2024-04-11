Picnic season is almost here

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Sunshine and blue skies are right around the corner as the blustery days are ushered out. Picnicking is upon us with National Picnic Day being celebrated April 23. Nobody was better at picnicking than Winnie the Pooh. He grabbed one or more of his closest friends — Christopher Robin, Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore — and headed out for picnicking adventures. Pooh’s picnic escapades were never without some excitement, a bib and his hunny pot.

Picnics are about creating memories and enjoying each other whether it is your friends, family or romancing your partner. Eight years ago, on a Paul and Shelly's excellent adventure, a picnic took an outrageous twist. We had rented a convertible Ford Mustang and were excited to cruise down Highway 1 from San Fran to LA and take in the breathtaking California coast. At one of the overlooks, a couple of Harley riders asked if we had done the amazing 17-Mile Drive — a must-do on our coastal journey.