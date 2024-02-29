Pioneer announces details for new Z-Series Soybeans

Building on 50 years of leadership and innovation in soybean research and variety development, Pioneer announces the commercial availability of Pioneer® brand Z-Series soybeans in the United States and Canada. This new class of soybeans offers farmers a significant yield advantage and better disease resistance.

Listen in as Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood visits with Don Kyle, Soybean Breeding Evaluation Zone Lead with Pioneer, about the specific agronomic features the new Z-Series Soybeans are bringing for Ohio farmers.

“Z-Series soybeans represent the next step forward for soybean farmers, with a generational leap in yield potential and agronomic performance over any soybean line-up Pioneer has ever introduced,” said Liz Knutson, Pioneer U.S. Soybean Marketing Lead. “It is the sixth soybean series Pioneer has introduced in its 50-years of soybean breeding, with each series signaling trait technology innovations and transitions that set new standards for Pioneer soybean performance.”

Hear Knutson’s talk with Joel as they discuss the latest advancement.… Continue reading