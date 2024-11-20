Pivot Bio’s advancements in Nitrogen fixation

In this interview with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo, Pivot Bio’s Ryan Van Roekel explains how the company’s microbial nitrogen product, Pivot Bio PROVEN 40, is helping farmers reduce reliance on traditional nitrogen fertilizers.

Van Roekel discusses how the product, applied at planting, provides a steady, in-season nitrogen source that stays with the corn throughout its growth cycle. With improved efficiency and the ability to replace a portion of conventional fertilizers, Pivot Bio offers a potential solution for farmers facing high input costs and unpredictable weather.

Tune in to learn more about how this innovative technology could fit into your operation.