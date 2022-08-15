Plan now for fall pasture fertilization

By Mark Sulc, Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Early fall is one of the best times to topdress maintenance fertilizer on perennial forages. Soils are usually firm in September, and autumn topdressing provides needed nutrients for good winter survival of the forage stand and vigorous regrowth the following spring. Now is a great time to begin preparations and acquiring fertilizer supplies so timely fall applications can be made.

Remember that hay crops will remove about 50 lbs of K2O and 12 lbs of P2O5 per ton of dry hay harvested. Adequate amounts of soil P and K are important for the productivity and persistence of forage stands. But nutrient over-application harms the environment and can harm animals fed those forages. A recent soil test should always guide what nutrients to apply and how much. If a recent soil test has not been made, now is a great time to do it.… Continue reading