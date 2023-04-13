Planning for farm building repairs and renovations

Whether due to damage or simply aging, most farm buildings eventually require repairs. Spring is a popular time of year when farmers want to fix up or enhance their structures.

Jeremiah Fairbanks, general manager of repairs for Morton Buildings, said their projects typically fall into three categories:

An updated look — The most common need, he says, is updating a building, giving it a fresh, modern look. Examples include replacing faded or rusted steel on the roof and sidewalls, installing skylights or renovating structures that otherwise might be torn down.Functionality — Many farmers want to add new features that enhance the performance of their buildings or make them more versatile. "Examples include a porch addition, new windows, large sliding doors, interior installation and building extensions," Fairbanks said.Damage repair — He notes that well-used farm shops and garages can take a beating, whether due to storms, equipment mishaps or simple wear, which in most cases can be addressed with a variety of minor or major repairs.