Planning healthy travel snacks

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

Willie Nelson sang “On the road again.” It’s that time again. Tractors and trucks (and combines) are hitting local roads and fields as this is printed. Meals enjoyed around the table have gone to being eaten alone in the cab. As many of you are headed into your harvest season, Paul and I are headed into our traveling season visiting grandchildren and in October we head to the granddaddy of the dairy world, World Dairy Expo. Whether on road trips or the combine/semi fall tour, good nutrition often gets put on the back burner.

Not sure about you, but as the wheels on the car go round and round, I start boredom eating. Let’s face it, it is so easy to stop at the gas station, carry out or rest stop and grab some oh-so-tasty but not-so-good for us munchies. All it takes is strategizing and you can pack the cab and car with some tasty and nutrient dense grub. … Continue reading