Beck’s Field Agronomist Mike Hannewald talks what the numbers tell us about planter box additives as farmers prepare for planting. Tune into this video agronomy update as he recaps their reviews of various “talc replacements” looking to provide the benefits of graphite and talc while also helping to give seeds a head start, either as biologicals or bio-stimulants.

