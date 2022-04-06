Planter tech update ahead of planting

A conversation with…

John Fulton, with Ohio State University Extension and Bill Lehmkuhl of Precision Agri Services, Inc. about planter technology

OCJ: What parts are going to be an issue this spring for planting equipment?

Bill: The supply chain issues are there. You need to be aware and keep spare parts on the shelf for sure. Unfortunately, those who have waited to the last minute to drag their planter out and update technology planter wide, they’re going to have to wait until next year. Even the little stuff, the wear parts, they are going to need some iron in the shelf as a backup. We have seen some issues with things like seed disk openers. With all of our technology, we can easily defeat it all with a poorly maintained planter.

John: It seems like most everyone is ready to go. It has been an interesting winter with the supply chain challenges we've seen.