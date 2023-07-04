Planting Date and Soybean Seedling Disease Research

By Taylor Dill and Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Soybean Specialist, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-20

Jenna Moore is a Ph.D. student working with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora in the Soybean Pathology and Nematology Lab at Ohio State. Her research focuses on the impact of planting dates on soybean and corn seedling diseases.

The OSU Extension Agronomic Crops Team Battle for the Belt project structure provides a great opportunity to better understand how environmental conditions (e.g., rainfall, soil temperature, etc.) at different planting dates and soilborne pathogen diversity impact soybean and corn seedlings. Jenna Moore explains several methods used to isolate pathogens from seedlings and surrounding soil at the VE stage (emergence) for both crops. Soil baiting is a method used to isolate water molds (i.e., oomycetes), which includes common pathogens like Pythium and Phytophthora. A second method, seedling surface sterilization, and plating is used to isolate fungi (e.g., Fusarium, Rhizoctonia, etc.)… Continue reading