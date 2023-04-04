Planting intentions surveys compared to final report trends

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The USDA released their stocks report Friday and confirmed what was already suspected, there is less corn in storage now compared to last year. This should mean downside in old crop corn prices is limited and US corn exports will be watched closely over the next three months.

Planting intentions surveys vs. final report trends

The USDA also released the producers planting intentions survey. It is important to keep in mind that this survey was conducted four weeks ago when prices were much higher for both corn and beans. Plus, the unpredictability of weather during planting can have a big impact in the number of acres actually planted.

Over the last 10 years, corn and bean acres were reduced in six years and increased in four years between the March planting intentions survey and the final planting report. In the years acres were reduced, two million fewer corn and bean acres each were planted on average. In…